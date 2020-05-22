Memorial Day car deals are luring buyers back into the market. What shoppers can expect

A sign advising customers to practice social distancing is displayed on the door of a General Motors Co. Buick and GMC car dealership in Woodbridge, New Jersey, on May 20.

Coronavirus pandemic aside, it's not a bad time to be in the market for a new car.

With the three-day Memorial Day weekend marking the first big sales push since the Covid-19 crisis took hold in the U.S., buyers can expect to find deals aplenty as states start to reopen and dealerships look to rebound from a dismal month.

In April, as the full effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were being felt, overall retail auto sales plummeted 53% from a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive estimates.

Yet Memorial Day sales are attracting buyers: Research from Cars.com shows that a third of consumers who are in the market for a car plan to shop this weekend.

"We're seeing a lot of deals now, and shoppers are coming back into the market," said Kelsey Mays, senior consumer affairs editor at Cars.com.

At the same time, you can expect some changes. In a business known for its personal interaction through the sales process, Covid-19 has forced many dealerships to move much of the sales process online.

"The transaction has usually been completed in person, but a lot that is changing as many dealerships had no choice but to move things online when businesses were shut down," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.com.