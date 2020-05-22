Nissan exec tells those she mentors 'don't decide now' – here's what she means

Sonia Rief, vice president at Nissan North America, had a passion for engineering since high school. As a self-proclaimed "adrenaline junkie," Rief would build and race cars in college at North Carolina State University, as she told CNBC Make It.

Her strong interest in car mechanics would lead her to break into a notably male-dominated industry, and after graduation, she landed her first job as a durability engineer at General Motors.

Nowadays, Rief works for Nissan, and has for 16 years. There, in addition to leading vehicle connected services and program management, she has become an "unofficial life coach" for many women at the company.

As a mentor to many, Rief says her most significant piece of advice is simple, and especially relevant to new graduates across the country: "Don't decide now."

So what does that mean?

According to Rief, "so many people, especially women" feel pressure to decide what their 10-year plan will be.

"I guess I shouldn't insult [human resources departments], but there's a lot of HR pressure to have this career map and plan of where you're going to be and where you're going to go," Rief told CNBC Make It. "The reality is, if I tried to imagine, 10 years ago, being here and what my life would look like, I think I would have been afraid."