Pakistan International Airlines flight with 107 on board crashes near Karachi airport, officials say

A view of the flag of Pakistan on a passenger plane of the airline PIA, Pakistan International Airline.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed Friday near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, according to the civil aviation authority.

The plane, reportedly an Airbus A320, was traveling from Lahore and was due to land at the airport in Karachi. There were 107 people on board (99 passengers with eight crew members), according to the aviation authority.

The crash reportedly happened in a residential area of the city. "The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed," said a spokesman for the national carrier, according to Reuters.

Local media said houses had been damaged and reported that the army's Quick Reaction Force had arrived at the crash site to assist with rescue efforts.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.