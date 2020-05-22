Op-ed: Why minorities and workers with no college degree will have the hardest time getting jobs back

Hundreds of people wait in line for hours at a downtown Brooklyn office for their EBT Food Stamp cards on May 12, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Before Covid-19 hit America, paychecks were rapidly rising for workers in jobs that do not require a college degree. Wage inequality had actually begun to narrow, due in large part to the gains being made by blue-collar workers. Poverty had been dropping, too, as more African Americans were in the workforce, and the employment rate for Hispanic women had reached an all-time high. Indeed, things were starting to get better for many groups that had long struggled to make economic progress. Fast-forward to today: Not only is this pandemic wiping out the long-awaited wage and employment gains made by America's more economically vulnerable, their path to recovery will take longer than for the rest of us. What will prolong their hardship? Ultimately, it comes down to social distancing. A disproportionate amount of less-educated workers and minorities work in jobs that have and will continue to suffer from the economic impact of social distancing. The types of jobs most sensitive to social distancing are in entertainment, travel, lodging, food services, health care, retail sales, transportation, maintenance and repair and cleaning services. This group also encompasses those working in personal care, such as barbers and manicurists. For these highly impacted workers, about 8 in 10 have less than a bachelor's degree. And in some of these specific categories, the share of those without a bachelor's degree is even higher, approaching or coming in at 9 in 10 workers. For example, those in food services, cleaning services, maintenance and repair and personal care.

White men are disproportionately underrepresented in the highly impacted occupations. They make up 24% of such occupations, whereas they make up 36% of the non-impacted occupations. Minority men are roughly equally represented in both the highly impacted and non-impacted jobs. However, close to 60% of the highly impacted jobs are held by women, and the impact is even more acute for some women of color. For example, consider Hispanic women. Their share of total employment in the hardest-hit industries is about double their share in the rest of the job market. And they alone account for nearly half of the country's maids and housekeepers. With so many people out of work and nearly everyone at home, the demand for their services is minuscule. It thus comes as no surprise that the Hispanic community is on edge. In a recent CNBC survey, 57% of Hispanic respondents said they feared losing their job or getting their hours cut in the coming weeks because of this pandemic. Just 38% of Caucasians said the same. Moreover, the economic anxiety that's being more acutely felt by minorities won't be short-lived. Back to the maids and housekeepers: Even when the economy starts picking up again, will these workers, for example, finally see a healthy boost in business? Their recovery will undoubtedly take longer than for most white-collar workers. Until a vaccine surfaces, Americans will likely continue practicing some degree of social distancing. Hotels and many households — especially those headed by senior citizens, who employ many of the maids and housekeepers — will be slow to rehire them. But even when social distancing comes to an end, some of the jobs largely held by America's vulnerable groups may never come back. The habits that consumers developed or doubled down on during the pandemic may end up enduring. More people may continue eating from home, minimizing the need for waiters and busboys. And heightened demand for purchasing clothes online would mean fewer on-site retail salespersons.