The UC System plans to phase out the SAT and ACT—and other schools may follow suit

The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to shut their doors and forced The College Board, the organization that administers the SAT and ACT exams to cancel and postpone testing dates.

In response, many colleges announced they would temporarily not require students to submit standardized test scores. Now, some schools are starting to make the temporary decision permanent.

On April 1, The University of California college system, which enrolls some 280,000 college students each year, announced that it will not require standardized testing for students hoping to start college in the fall of 2021. Then on May 22, the school system's Board of Regents unanimously voted to permanently phase out the use of the SAT and ACT tests at its 10 schools.

"Today's decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University's undergraduate admissions," said UC president Janet Napolitano. "We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC."

When asked about the trend of schools going test-optional during a March call with the press, The College Board's chief executive officer David Coleman said "we support schools totally in whatever flexibility they decide."

According to plans laid out by administrators, UC schools will have the option to use ACT/SAT test scores during the fall 2021 and fall 2022 admissions years, adopting what is typically known as a test-optional policy.

Though test scores may still be considered for other purposes such as course placement and certain scholarships, schools will not consider test scores for Californian applicants during the fall 2023 and fall 2024 admissions years, known as test-blind.

"By 2025, any use of the ACT/SAT would be eliminated for California students," reads the plan. Administrators are still coordinating how to phase out ACT/SAT testing for non-California residents.