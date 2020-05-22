Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 356,458 people across the state as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Cuomo said New York schools should start preparing to reopen this fall, but warned that it's too early to make a decision on whether they'll be allowed to resume in-person learning. The state will issue guidelines to schools at the beginning of June detailing what they need to do to reopen, and schools will be required to submit plans to the state for review, he said.

Reopening schools is made more difficult by the discovery of a possible new Covid-19 complication in kids, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said could be caused by the coronavirus. Cuomo said more research into MIS-C is needed before a decision can be made about summer camps and schools in the fall.

"Until we have an answer on this pediatric syndrome, as a parent, until I know how widespread this is, I wouldn't send my children to day camp," he said. "And I if I won't send my children to day camp, I wouldn't ask anyone else to send their children to day camp."

The coronavirus has now infected more than 5 million people across the globe and more than 1.57 million in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.