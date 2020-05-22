Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus, which has infected more than 5.12 million people worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," after the number of newly reported coronavirus cases worldwide hit a daily record at more than 100,000 new cases over a 24-hour span.

Almost two-thirds of the cases were reported in just four countries, according to Tedros. The majority of new confirmed cases are reported in the Americas, followed by Europe.

The WHO has been warning world leaders that there can be "no going back to business as usual" following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has upended economies and wreaked havoc on nearly every country around the globe.

The total number of reported Covid-19 cases around the world reached 5 million Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as some countries begin easing strict social distancing guidelines.

— CNBC's William Feuer , Noah Higgings-Dunn and Berkeley Lovelace Jr. contributed to this report.

