Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

A pedestrian wearing a surgical mask and gloves walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

For the week, the Dow surged 3.29% to post its best weekly performance since April 9. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also had strong gains this week. Wall Street got a boost this week from optimism around a potential coronavirus vaccine and the U.S. reopening its economy. On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NPR that Moderna's vaccine data looked "promising." Facui later told CNBC's " Halftime Report " he is "enthusiastic" about the economy reopening.

Chevron shares fell 1.91% on Friday and was among the worst-performing Dow stocks. Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase slid 1.39% and 0.78, respectively.

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

