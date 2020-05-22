Goldman has a complete breakdown of how to trade the future of work

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Covid-19 forced hundreds of millions of people to work from home virtually overnight, but the changes it's fueling — including virtual desktops and employee communications shifting online — will continue long after the pandemic abates, Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

"Trends long in motion in technology are being accelerated ... and are likely to retain their momentum after lockdowns ease, while other trends will emerge and shape the next generation," the firm said in a note to clients.

Goldman expects profound changes in the types of hardware and software that will be needed to fuel the workplace of the future, including sophisticated software for identity management and network monitoring.

With that in mind, the firm combed through stocks that are best positioned to capitalize on these growing trends.