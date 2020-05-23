Investor in trends like telemedicine strikes it big amid pandemic, boosting fund by 31% this year

A man wearing a face mask takes a selfie at the Charging Bull statue on March 23, 2020 near the New Stock Exchange in New York City.

The Virtus Zevenbergen Innovative Growth Stock Fund (SAGAX) was tailor made for the coronavirus pandemic even before the outbreak began. Now, investors in the fund are reaping those benefits.

The fund, which has just under $430 million in assets under management, boasts a year-to-date return of more than 31%, Morningstar data shows. That's better than 98% of the 1,374 funds in its category. It is also beating its benchmark by 27.6 percentage points in 2020. The fund is beating the S&P 500 by nearly 40 percentage points year to date.