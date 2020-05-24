The daily routine of a professional tennis player who wakes up at 7 a.m. and does 3 workouts a day in quarantine

Nine-time Grand Slam doubles champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands was set to compete in the BNP Paribas Open in March. But the day before it started, she found out the tournament had been canceled. The tournament, held at Indian Wells in Palm Springs, California, and known as the "fifth grand slam" in the tennis world because of its competitive field, was one of the first major sporting events called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mattek-Sands, who captured the doubles title at Indian Wells in 2016, was at dinner in Palm Springs the night before matches were supposed to start when she heard the news. "I was waiting for the schedule to come out and then all of a sudden we got a message saying that the BNP Paribas Open had been canceled due to coronavirus," the 35-year-old tells CNBC Make It. "That was the moment that everything hit us. … It was one of the earlier cancellations, and at the time, it was the biggest sporting event to be canceled, so at first you're thinking, Is this a little exaggerated? … Looking back, it was the right thing to do."

A "Tennis Is Cancelled" sign flashes outside the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2020 in Indian Wells, California Al Bello

The next day, what was supposed to be day one of match play, felt "eerie," Mattek-Sands remembers. "At that tournament, generally everyone is out in the grass training, it's great weather, the fans are coming in. I went on site the next day and it was just a couple players and coaches wandering around aimlessly. We almost didn't know what to do. We didn't know what the next step was." Not knowing if more tournaments would be canceled, players had to decide between staying to train at Palm Springs for a few days, making preparations to travel to the site of their next tournament or booking flights home. Mattek-Sands stayed in Palm Springs a few days to fulfill sponsorship appearances and photoshoots before driving back to her home in Phoenix, Arizona. A few days later, the Miami Open, scheduled for a week after the BNP Paribas Open, was canceled — and less than a month later, Wimbledon, considered the sport's most prestigious tournament, was canceled for the first time since World War II in 1945. Mattek-Sands was supposed to compete in both. As of now, all of pro tennis is suspended until July 13, what would have been the day after Wimbledon finished.

What her daily routine looks like now