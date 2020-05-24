Trump suspends travel from Brazil as coronavirus pandemic worsens in South America

President Donald Trump is suspending travel from Brazil to the United States as the coronavirus pandemic worsens in Latin America's largest nation and economy.



The president's order, published Sunday, denies entry to "all aliens" who were in Brazil two weeks prior to their attempted entry into the United States. The order takes effect May 28 at 11:59 pm ET.

Brazil has rapidly become one of the hardest hit countries in the world as the World Health Organzation warns that the epicenter of the pandemic has shifted from Europe and the U.S. to South America.



"We've seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases and clearly there's a concern across many of those countries, but certainly the most affected is Brazil at this point," Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said Friday during a news briefing at the organizations Geneva headquarters.

Brazil has more than 347,000 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 22,013 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At this point only the United States is harder hit in terms of total positive cases.



This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.