How unemployment insurance abroad compares to the U.S. system

The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance soared to 38.6 million this past week, even as some states and cities attempt to reopen their economies from Covid-19 lockdowns.

The U.S. unemployment system is designed as a partnership between the federal government and the states in order to provide short-term financial aid to certain workers. States have struggled to keep up with the demand that the crisis has placed on the system. As a result, Congress has passed emergency measures to temporarily expand the unemployment insurance program. Other counties, such as Germany and Sweden, have a different approach.

