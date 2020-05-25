Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases top 1.6 million, Trump threatens to pull GOP convention out of North Carolina

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped more than 1.6 million as deaths rose to more than 97,000, a tally from Johns Hopkins University shows. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the GOP convention out of North Carolina if the governor's coronavirus restrictions impose a limit on the number of people who can be in attendance in August. Government officials are urging people to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public over Memorial Day. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 5.4 million

Global deaths: At least 345,059

U.S. cases: More than 1.6 million

U.S. deaths: More than 97,000 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Amazon investors want the company to address worker safety

Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc.

10 am ET — Amazon shareholders will urge the company's board of directors to release more information on worker protection amid the coronavirus outbreak. They will address these concerns, raised by warehouse workers who have sounded the alarms, during Wednesday's shareholder meeting. The call for action comes as tensions continue to grow between Amazon and its warehouse workers. Confirmed cases and the number of deaths at Amazon facilities have risen as the outbreak spreads. But the company has repeatedly declined to disclose the number of deaths. Warehouse workers have been calling on the company to instill paid sick leave and close down facilities where there are confirmed cases to disinfect the spaces. —Yelena Dzhanova

Trump threatens to move GOP convention over North Carolina coronavirus restrictions

US President Donald Trump

9:34 am ET — President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican National Convention from North Carolina if the governor's coronavirus restrictions impose a limit on the number of people who can be in attendance in August. In a series of rapid-fire tweets, Trump railed against Gov. Roy Cooper for North Carolina's social distancing restrictions, which would prohibit a full-scale attendance at the GOP Convention, scheduled to occur the week of Aug. 24 in Charlotte. "Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August," Trump tweeted. "They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do." —Yelena Dzhanova

Boris Johnson faces party anger for backing aide who traveled across the U.K. during lockdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson