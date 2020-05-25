Here are the top 10 cities for summer staycations

Canceled that flight to Cancun or that cruise out of Miami to the Caribbean?

You're not alone. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and worries over health and safety, many Americans will opt to "staycation" this year and holiday at home or nearby.

"We're seeing a trend overall [that] people are booking trips closer to home, maybe going to a beach house a couple of hours away," Cheryl Golden, director of e-commerce at InsureMyTrip.com, recently told CNBC. "Then, when people get more comfortable, they'll continue to go farther and farther away from home, starting with domestic [destinations]."

Looking to track which cities across the U.S. offered the best conditions for those close-in summer vacations, personal finance website WalletHub compiled a new 2020's Best & Worst Cities for Staycations report.

The site compared more than 180 American cities across 15 key metrics measuring what it called "a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation." Indicators measured ranged from number of parks per capita to average home square-footage and type of weather in the summer.