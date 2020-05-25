Hong Kong's security chief warns of growing 'terrorism' in the city as government backs Beijing's proposed laws

John Lee, Hong Kong's secretary for security, speaks while wearing a protective mask during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Hong Kong's security chief said "terrorism" was growing in the city, as government departments rallied on Monday behind Beijing's plans to introduce national security laws and after thousands took to the streets to protest against the move.

Police said they arrested more than 180 people on Sunday, when authorities fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters as unrest returned to the Chinese-ruled city after months of relative calm.

"Terrorism is growing in the city and activities which harm national security, such as 'Hong Kong independence', become more rampant," Secretary for Security John Lee said in a statement.

"In just a few months, Hong Kong has changed from one of the safest cities in the world to a city shrouded in the shadow of violence," he said, adding national security laws were needed to safeguard the city's prosperity and stability.