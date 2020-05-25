From a Bali treehouse to a villa in Iceland: See the top Airbnbs on people's post-pandemic wish lists

While non-essential travel may be out for the foreseeable future, wanderlust is still going strong. Proof? These are the Airbnb rentals at destinations around the world that users have been saving the most on "wish lists" since the pandemic began. (Data was compiled by Airbnb from March 11 to May 4.)

Singaraja, Bali, Indonesia

This two-bedroom villa in North Bali has its own private pool and a 180-degree view of the town and ocean. A private chef and staff cook and clean for you during your stay. Rate: $99 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Governador Celso Ramos, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Located right on the beach, this property in the South of Brazil provides easy access to swimming, fishing and boating. Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy kitesurfing and windsurfing. Rate: $53 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Santorini, Central Greece, Greece

The hosts have nicknamed this one-bedroom home the "Hector Cave House," because it's a converted wine cellar on the edge of a cliff. Though the interior is small, there's a private plunge pool and a view of Santorini. Rate: $658 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Selat, Bali, Indonesia

Adventurous travelers will want to stay in this secluded bamboo treehouse in the jungle beside the Gunung Agung volcano. The house includes its own freshwater pool that connects to a nearby river, and there are many cats that live on the property. Rate: $159 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Orondo, Washington, United States

This cozy hideout in Washington will remind you of a "Lord of the Rings" hobbit home. It's built into the side of the Columbia River Gorge canyon, and has six acres of property for you to explore. Rate: $400 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Balian Beach, Bali, Selemadeg Barat, Indonesia

Walk to the beach to surf, pick fresh fruit from the garden or enjoy the private pool and garden in this treehouse. Past guests comment that it looks just as good in person as the photos. Rate: $93 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Mount Washington, Los Angeles, California

Private pool house in Los Angeles' Mount Washington neighborhood has a stunning view and tons of outdoor space to enjoy. Rate: $175 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Akureyri, Northeast, Iceland

About a 45-minute flight from Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, this chic, two-bedroom villa is in the Northern town of Akureyri. From the home, you can walk to ride horses or go on hikes. Rate: $155 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Oia, South Aegean, Greece

There are two bedrooms in this "cave house," one of which is a converted cistern. The property also has its own whirlpool. Rate: $570 per night

Courtesy of Airbnb.

Marrakesh, Marrakech-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco

This three-bedroom Moroccan getaway has its own patio, terrace and pool. Guests can have meals cooked for them by a chef, and the home is close to the medina market in Marrakesh. Rate: $88 per night