Asia Pacific stocks set to trade higher on vaccine hopes; Japan lifts state of emergency

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Tuesday after American biotech firm Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,955 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,970. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 20,741.65.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that the state of emergency will be lifted in the last five of the country's 47 prefactures, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Shares in Australia were also set to trade higher, with the SPI futures contract at 5,673, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,615.60.

Investors will watch for market reaction to the announcement from Novavax, where the firm said it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July. That comes on the back of Moderna's recent report of a positive development in its vaccine trial where all 45 participants had developed coronavirus antibodies.

Globally, more than 5.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus so far while at least 344,000 lives have been taken, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.