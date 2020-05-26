The 10 best U.S. cities for jobs, even amid the coronavirus pandemic

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 38 million Americans have filed unemployment claims and the immediate future of the U.S. economy is largely uncertain.

However, some cities, both international and across the U.S., are expected to provide better stability and assistance to workers than others, according to new research from online learning site FutureLearn, which recently released its list of the best cities for jobs for 2020.

Although times are tough, the list aims to "not only offer hope and insight into the best cities for jobs, but also to take the time to reflect on the economic impact of Covid-19 and each government's response to the crisis," FutureLearn says.

The rankings consider four major categories: economics, government policies, quality of life and gender equality. FutureLearn takes into account factors such as annual GDP growth rate, cost of living, workers' rights and the gender wage gap, among others. All important factors during the best of times.

The rankings also take a careful look at the estimated impact of Covid-19 on the economy and the government's response to the pandemic, including loans and financial assistance offered to businesses and individuals, and plans to help struggling industries.

These cities were ranked against global locations, including Singapore, Copenhagen and Dubai, which all earned top spots on the list. All scores are out of a possible 100 and reflect the weighted average of the factors included in the category. Each factor score is capped at the median to prevent weaknesses in one area from dragging down the city's entire score.

Below, here's a look at the top 10 U.S. cities on FutureLearn's list of the best cities for jobs in 2020.