Coronavirus reopening: Select NYSE traders return to floor, Facebook forecasts 50% remote workers—Live updates

Traders with masks work on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020.

Now that all 50 states have at least partially reopened, it's clear that the new normal is far from ordinary. As each state plans to jump start various sectors of the economy, many companies are deciding when, how and if workers should come back. From procedural temperature checks to enforced use of masks, new cleaning procedures and social distancing in the office, this live blog is a look at how some of the world's largest companies are preparing their workforces to return.