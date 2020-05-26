Ad shift from TV to digital will speed up even more because of coronavirus, Goldman Sachs says

Ad budgets were already shifting from TV to digital before the coronavirus pandemic, but that's going to speed up, according to a Europe-focused report by Goldman Sachs.

"Overall, we expect the crisis will only accelerate the secular shift in advertising budgets towards digital, while potentially also leading to more attempts by the EU broadcasters to seek further partnerships and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) to share costs and build scale," according to the company's Europe Media: Broadcasting report, seen by CNBC.

Brands are able to measure the impact of online ads more easily than those on TV, and digital ads tend to be cheaper — and it appears the pandemic has had more of an impact on TV ad revenue than digital. TV ad revenue in Europe was down by about 50% in April, while the results of the major digital players were generally above expectations, Goldman noted. Google search revenue was "down mid-teens," while Facebook's revenue growth for the first three weeks of April was flat and Snap's went up 15% in April, the report added.

A separate report from the World Advertising Research Center (WARC) showed that global marketing budgets for digital advertising in April fell for the first time since WARC started tracking spend in 2012. Advertising in printed newspapers and magazines saw the steepest declines followed by outdoor billboards, radio and TV.