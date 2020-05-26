Europe is about to announce a new coronavirus stimulus package and it could move markets

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks to media in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarters.

The European Commission will unveil Wednesday a new coronavirus-related stimulus package and expectations are that it could boost markets across Europe.

In what's been described as a "Hamiltonian moment" for Europe, Germany and France proposed last week to raise common European debt in an effort support the region's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The announcement was particularly significant because Germany had been a fierce opponent to the idea of European debt — its change of heart suggests the EU could be moving closer to a fiscal union, an important factor of stability going forward.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will present her own proposal Wednesday, building on the Franco-German plan.

"As proposed, the new EU recovery fund would mark an important turning point and lead to lower risk premia across the region," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note last week, after the Franco-German announcement.

This would likely impact government bonds, as lower risk means investors would become more confident in lending to indebted nations such as Italy and Spain, which in turn could reduce borrowing costs.

Peripheral bond yields have moved lower in the month of May as investors have digested the possibility of common European debt. On Tuesday, Italian 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest in almost seven weeks.

Meanwhile in currencies, the euro — the common currency used across 19 European countries — could strengthen on the back of new European stimulus.

"The Recovery Fund proposal should ease pressure on EMU (European Monetary Union) sovereign spreads for now, and also limit immediate depreciation pressure on the Euro," analysts at Goldman Sachs said over the weekend.

They added that if the EU legislates new stimulus on the basis of the Franco-German proposals this "could represent a major step toward greater ﬁscal policy coordination in the region" and make the euro more competitive against the U.S. dollar.

Equity markets could also benefit as the upcoming stimulus is expected to support businesses impacted by the virus, as well as help with the digitization and environmental transition.