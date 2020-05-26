Corteva Agriscience expects mid-Michigan floods to have a 'minimal impact' on revenue

Corteva, one of the multiple spinoffs from Dow Inc. last year, expects to take a slight hit from a flood that struck a mid-Michigan city last week.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based agriculture business, which separated from the chemical giant nearly a year ago, saw its insecticides plant in Midland, Michigan shut down due to a flood caused by the collapse of two nearby dams.

The company is taking the time to assess the impact of what's being called a "500-year flood" on its facilities, CEO Jim Collins told CNBC's Jim Cramer Tuesday.

"Only 1% of our second half revenue is dependent on any of the products that come out of Midland, so as far as 2020 goes, we would expect, you know, a minimal impact," he said in a "Mad Money" interview.

Corteva is expected to produce $5.47 billion in sales, down 1.5% from the year prior, when it reports results for the second quarter in late July. Analysts predict its crop protection business to slip a little further at 3.3%, according to Factset.

About 10,000 people in the city of Midland were ordered to leave home — the second time within a 24-hour period — last Tuesday due to "catastrophic dam failures." Officials warned that rapidly rising water spilling over the dams could leave parts of the city of 42,000 residents under potentially 9 feet of water.