Elon Musk and SpaceX try to make history, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

On today's show, CNBC's Michael Sheetz explains what's at stake in tomorrow's historic SpaceX launch of two NASA astronauts. Plus, the latest on the development of a coronavirus vaccine as heavyweight Merck jumps into the race.

Dow rallies 500 points as Wall Street cheers on the economy reopening, JPMorgan jumps

Stocks surged on Tuesday, adding to their strong gains from last week, as optimism grew about the reopening of the economy and a potential coronavirus vaccine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 529.95 points, or 2.2%, to close at 24,995.11. The 30-stock average briefly traded above 25,000 for the first time since early March before closing just below the mark.

Merck in collaboration to develop coronavirus vaccine, with clinical trials to start this year

U.S. drugmaker Merck on Tuesday said it plans to work alongside nonprofit scientific research organization IAVI to develop a potential vaccine against the coronavirus. The news helped send Merck shares up about 3% during the premarket. The announcement comes as drugmakers pause other clinical trials and scramble to find an antidote for Covid-19, which has infected more than 5.5 million people worldwide and killed over 346,000.

Everything you need to know about SpaceX's historic Demo-2 launch, its first with NASA astronauts