Endgame of US-China rivalry is 'lose-lose,' says Harvard professor

The national flags of the U.S. and China waving outside a building.

Relations between the U.S. and China — the world's top two economies — look set to worsen, and the endgame is a "lose-lose" situation for both sides, said a political science professor from Harvard University.

That comes as leaders from the two countries — U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping — seek to maintain control domestically as the coronavirus pandemic ravages both economies, said Graham Allison, Harvard's Douglas Dillon professor of government.

"The endgame will probably be lose-lose," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"I think this will be worsening across the board and I hope that they don't do any permanent damage," added Allison, who was assistant secretary of Defense under President Bill Clinton and special advisor to the secretary of Defense under President Ronald Reagan.

The rivalry between the two economic giants could result in the collapse of the so-called phase one trade deal and a continuation of the blame game over the origins of the coronavirus, the professor explained.