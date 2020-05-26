Global stock markets rally as coronavirus vaccine hopes come into focus

Scientist Xinhua Yan works in the lab at Moderna in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 28, 2020. David L. Ryan | Boston Globe | Getty Images

This followed Moderna's announcement last week that all 45 patients in its vaccine trial had developed antibodies against the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 5.5 million people worldwide and devastated the global economy. Global stock markets have seen a resurgence so far this quarter, recovering from the mass sell-off in mid-March which sent most indexes into correction territory, as the coronavirus pandemic took root in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere in Asia. The Stoxx 600 is down 16% for the year to date but up around 9% since the beginning of April, while the Dow and S&P 500 have gained more than 11% and 14% respectively in the second quarter. April's gains on the Dow and S&P 500 marked the largest monthly surge in equity prices since 1987.

Denying 'economic reality'

However, a key driver of the market's resolve of late has been unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus measures from central banks and governments, with trillions of dollars pumped into asset purchases aimed at shoring up economies. Steve Ellis, global chief investment officer for fixed income at Fidelity International, said in a note Monday that this deluge of money will see risk assets do well this year, but cautioned that investors were ignoring the "economic reality" in which global GDP (gross domestic product) is contracting at "breakneck speed." "This sudden, massive increase in debt will continue the trend of zombification, as real interest rates and growth head ever lower," Ellis said.

Zombification refers to the phenomenon through which companies with insufficient capital to pay their debts are kept alive artificially through cheap borrowing costs. This can lead to a prolonged period of economic stagnation as seen in Japan. "The cleansing moments that normally rid the system of a build-up of unproductive debt may be painful at the time, but they ultimately lead to a more efficient allocation of resources. Policy makers have chosen again to avoid that path, storing up economic pain for the future," Ellis added. However, he recommended that investors avoid becoming too pessimistic for as long as central banks remain in play, with the risk-free rate on bonds being driven so low that investors will have little choice but to return to risk assets even as the economic downturn unfolds.

Lessons from the 'reopeners'

With some countries further along the path to economic reopening than those worst hit by the virus, several cues can be taken from both the medical and market reactions thus far, according to Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Economist Ian Tomb. In a note Monday, Tomb highlighted that the early openers have not yet seen a higher incidence of confirmed coronavirus cases, though he cautioned that this is merely "suggestive" at this early stage. Tomb also pointed out that markets have begun to tentatively reward the early openers.