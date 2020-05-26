GM's Cruise self-driving unit adds ex-DARPA, Google exec to board

Cruise, a majority-owned self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has added prominent inventor and tech executive Regina E. Dugan to its board of directors, the company saidTuesday.

Dugan is a well-known businesswoman and engineer who has served as the head of Google's Advanced Technology and Products Group and the director of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, also known as DARPA.

She currently serves as CEO of Wellcome Leap, a $300 million not-for-profit organization founded by Wellcome Trust to accelerate innovations that benefit global health.

"In health care and in transportation, I believe in the power of science and technology to change our world," Dugan said in a statement. "With this power comes the responsibility to deliver life-saving advances at scale -- Cruise has the tech, the team, and the tenacity to get it done. I'm stoked to join."

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said Dugan's "experience in building technology that is both moonshot in its aspiration as well as mission critical in its execution is a perfect fit for our work at Cruise and we're thrilled to have her join the mission," according to a statement.

Dugan's appointment to the board was effective December 2019, however the company did not make it public until Tuesday.