Goldman Sachs sees encouraging signs for market from 'early openers'

People carry flowers down the street on the first day of the reopening of Los Angeles Flower Market, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, May 6, 2020.

A rebounding stock market is rewarding countries that have re-opened their economies faster than others, according to a new analysis from Goldman Sachs.

"Despite opening much faster than some other countries, we find little evidence that 'early openers' have – so far – seen demonstrably-higher virus incidence," Goldman Sachs' Ian Tomb said, adding that the market is now beginning to reward countries that that are quickly re-opening.

This represents a shift in market sentiment, Goldman said, since opening up was previously associated with lower returns and tighter financial conditions.