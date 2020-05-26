OECD countries log worst quarterly contraction in GDP since the financial crisis

Workers back on the job at the construction site of new towers near Government Center in downtown Boston on May 19, 2020.

Gross domestic product (GDP) across OECD countries fell by 1.8% in the first quarter of 2020 as Covid-19 containment measures weighed on the economy.

According to provisional estimates, it marked the OECD's largest quarterly GDP decline since the 2.3% contraction of early 2009, which occurred at the height of the financial crisis.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an alliance of 37 countries.

Among the "major seven" member states — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. — France and Italy, which both implemented stringent coronavirus lockdown measures in the first quarter, saw the most significant damage to GDP.