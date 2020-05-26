Discount retailers to report earnings, and chart analyst is watching two stocks

Discount retailers are rounding out the earnings season. Costco, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are each scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday – three closely watched stocks as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the economy. "As I look at the whole discount retailer space, it looks like to me that this is a group that is positioned very well to continue to outperform as we move into the second half of 2020," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." On Dollar Tree, Johnson said the stock appears to have reversed a monthslong downtrend and is on its way back to its 50-day moving average at about $93. That implies roughly 14% upside.

"Switching gears and looking at Dollar General, when I look at this particular stock it's entered what I call an HLTR which is a high-level trading range, and that's more or less just a consolidation pattern," said Johnson. "If we see a topside breakout of that consolidation range around $185, it suggests to me that we're starting a whole other leg higher, and we clearly are buying the shares at that point in time."