Singapore plans $23.2 billion fourth stimulus package to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore's government on Tuesday announced another 33 billion Singapore dollars ($23.2 billion) to support its economy which has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

That's the fourth stimulus package that the Southeast Asian country has announced since the outbreak. It came after Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry slashed its forecasts for gross domestic product. It now expects GDP to shrink by between 4.0% and 7.0% in 2020 — its third downgrade in economic projections this year.

Along with the previous three stimulus packages, Singapore will spend nearly 100 billion Singapore dollars ($70.4 billion) to help businesses and households manage the economic impact of the coronavirus. That's almost 20% of the country's GDP, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"This is a landmark package, and a necessary response to a unprecedented crisis," Heng said in a speech to parliament.