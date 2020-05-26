Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Southwest, Goldman Sachs, Gilead & more

UBS upgraded the airline and said it had a "remarkably clean" balance sheet.

"We are moving the rating of LUV to Buy from Neutral as we see a clearer path for domestic travel recovery (weekly domestic traffic down 83% from 94% 3 weeks ago) and have started to see enough evidence of LUV's cash burn reduction that some of the tail risk is removed and 2Q exit load factors of 40% would be part encouraging. Moreover, unlike many other airlines, the balance sheet position of LUV is remarkably clean, which provides protection from any step backward in demand under another wave of COVID-19."