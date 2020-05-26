Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Southwest, Goldman Sachs, Gilead & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
UBS upgraded the airline and said it had a "remarkably clean" balance sheet.
"We are moving the rating of LUV to Buy from Neutral as we see a clearer path for domestic travel recovery (weekly domestic traffic down 83% from 94% 3 weeks ago) and have started to see enough evidence of LUV's cash burn reduction that some of the tail risk is removed and 2Q exit load factors of 40% would be part encouraging. Moreover, unlike many other airlines, the balance sheet position of LUV is remarkably clean, which provides protection from any step backward in demand under another wave of COVID-19."
BMO upgraded the game maker and said it was encouraged by the company's distribution models and different gaming genres.
"We anticipate stay-at-home tailwinds to persist for the video game industry, and see the industry as defensive in times of economic uncertainty. TTWO's performance in 4Q illustrates the strength of its core franchises during this time of uncertainty and we are encouraged by the company's strategy to seize opportunities in new platforms, distribution models, and game genres, which should provide more stable, growing earnings and cash flow over time."