European Uber rival Bolt valued at $1.9 billion as it plans for post-coronavirus recovery

Bolt, a European competitor to Uber, says it's now valued at 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) after raising fresh funds, as it aims to rebuild momentum in a business severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tallinn, Estonia-based company said Tuesday it raised 100 million euros from Naya Capital, an investment manager founded by hedge fund investor Masroor Siddiqui. The new capital will be used to boost its main ride-hailing business as well as newer services like electric scooters and food delivery.

"Even though the crisis has temporarily changed how we move, the long-term trends that drive on-demand mobility such as declining personal car ownership and the shift towards greener transportation continue to grow," Bolt co-founder and CEO Markus Villig said in a statement Tuesday.

Bolt suffered a 75% drop in revenues around mid-March as countries across Europe began introducing lockdown restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19. Other players in the space, such as Uber and Ola, were similarly affected, though Bolt claims it hasn't had to lay people off to cope with the impact of the pandemic.