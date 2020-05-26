[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak from the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan as the state works toward reopening more companies for business.

The virus has spread to more than 362,700 people and killed at least 29,220 across the state as of Tuesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, Cuomo said the daily number of new Covid-19 infections in New York had dropped below the case counts when the state first began fighting its outbreak.

New York has started to deploy its phased reopening plan in regions of the state that have met seven health criteria, including declining hospitalizations and new cases, as well as sufficient hospital bed and testing capacity, among other requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently outlined a "three-phased approach" for reducing social distancing and proposed the use of six "gating" indicators to assess when to move through another phase.

—CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

