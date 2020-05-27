Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Facebook, Pinterest, Apple & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies initiated Freshpet as buy.
  • Argus downgraded Pinterest to hold from buy.
  • UBS downgraded Brown-Forman to sell from neutral.
  • Citi raised its price target on Facebook to $275 from $245.
  • Baird downgraded Hyatt to neutral from outperform.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Dentsply Sirona to overweight from in line.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Hibbett Sports to positive from neutral.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Apple to $370 from $350.
  • Wedbush raised its price target on Tesla to $800 from $600.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in a 'Conversation on Free Expression" in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Jefferies initiated Freshpet as 'buy'

Jefferies said the manufacturer of fresh pet food was well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds and was resilient in the economic downturn.

"We favor FRPT's positioning as the category creator of fresh pet food. Mid-20's annual sales growth is supported by sales velocity, distribution, & Int markets. Investments are in place to scale; significant leverage is expected. In our proprietary survey of 900+, 20% of respondents got a pet in the last 3 mos and 70% cited "nutrition/diet/health" as the leading determinant of their preferred dog food. We see inherent value vs. current trading levels."

Argus downgraded Pinterest to 'hold' from 'buy'

Argus said in its downgrade of the stock that it saw more user momentum on other social media sites.

"We are lowering our near-term rating on Pinterest to HOLD from BUY; our long-term rating remains BUY. Pinterest is a solid longer-term growth story, with a management team that is focused on turning the corner and achieving GAAP profitability in the medium-term. However, competitive social media sites, including SNAP, TWTR and FB, appeared to show more user momentum on their sites than PINS as the pandemic worsened."