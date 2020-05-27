Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Facebook, Pinterest, Apple & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Jefferies said the manufacturer of fresh pet food was well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds and was resilient in the economic downturn.
"We favor FRPT's positioning as the category creator of fresh pet food. Mid-20's annual sales growth is supported by sales velocity, distribution, & Int markets. Investments are in place to scale; significant leverage is expected. In our proprietary survey of 900+, 20% of respondents got a pet in the last 3 mos and 70% cited "nutrition/diet/health" as the leading determinant of their preferred dog food. We see inherent value vs. current trading levels."
Argus said in its downgrade of the stock that it saw more user momentum on other social media sites.
"We are lowering our near-term rating on Pinterest to HOLD from BUY; our long-term rating remains BUY. Pinterest is a solid longer-term growth story, with a management team that is focused on turning the corner and achieving GAAP profitability in the medium-term. However, competitive social media sites, including SNAP, TWTR and FB, appeared to show more user momentum on their sites than PINS as the pandemic worsened."