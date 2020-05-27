Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Facebook, Pinterest, Apple & more

Jefferies said the manufacturer of fresh pet food was well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds and was resilient in the economic downturn.

"We favor FRPT's positioning as the category creator of fresh pet food. Mid-20's annual sales growth is supported by sales velocity, distribution, & Int markets. Investments are in place to scale; significant leverage is expected. In our proprietary survey of 900+, 20% of respondents got a pet in the last 3 mos and 70% cited "nutrition/diet/health" as the leading determinant of their preferred dog food. We see inherent value vs. current trading levels."