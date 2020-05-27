Beware of these stocks facing long-term challenges in your portfolio, Morgan Stanley says

A person carries a bag from the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, February 27, 2017.

Morgan Stanley is sounding the alarm on a handful of stocks that the firm expects to have a long road to recovery.

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc across financial markets, and some stocks face more challenges than others. From retailers to restaurant companies to technology stocks, Covid-19 has changed the market landscape and certain businesses will struggle in the years ahead.

Morgan Stanley created a list for clients of stocks that the firm's analysts believe have long-term secular challenges, and where the risk-reward looks unattractive on a 12 to 18 month horizon.

The list "features companies whose fundamentals we expect to be pressured by multi-year secular drivers that can reshape or disrupt economies, sectors and business models," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

The firm chose stocks with a poor risk-reward, "particularly where downside to out analyst's bear case was greater than upside to the bull case," the note said.

