Boeing is laying off more than 6,000 employees this week as coronavirus pandemic hurts demand

Boeing is planning to lay off more than 6,000 employees this week in an effort to slash costs as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the air travel and aerospace industries.

The aircraft manufacturer previously said it is seeking to reduce its headcount by 10%, through voluntary and involuntary separations from the company. Boeing had more than 160,000 employees, according to its 2019 annual report.

"Following the reduction-in-force announcement we made last month, we have concluded our voluntary layoff (VLO) program," CEO Dave Calhoun said in a note to employees. "And now we have come to the unfortunate moment of having to start involuntary layoffs (ILO). We're notifying the first 6,770 of our U.S. team members this week that they will be affected."

The virus has driven down demand for air travel, hurting the airline and leasing customers Boeing relies on. Airlines are posting their first losses in years and the virus has sapped demand for new planes, a trend that is affecting both Boeing and its main rival, Europe's Airbus.

The pandemic is an additional crisis for Boeing. The company had already been struggling with the aftermath of its 737 Max, its most popular plane, after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. The jetliners have been grounded worldwide since shortly after the second crash, an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March 2019. Now, cancellations of Boeing planes are piling up.

Late last month, Boeing raised $25 billion in its largest ever debt sale to help it weather the downturn, a sum that it said allowed it to forgo a portion of federal aid.