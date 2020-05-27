Brazil's Bolsonaro could soon be toppled, analysts say, as coronavirus cases surge

Not wearing face mask, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets his supporters at Praça dos Três Poderes, in front of the Planalto Palace on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could be the first world leader to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts have told CNBC, as the right-wing premier faces intensifying political pressure for his handling of the public health crisis.

South America's largest country has emerged as the world's number two global hotspot for Covid-19, with more cases reported nationwide over the last week than any other seven-day period since the outbreak began.

To date, more than 391,000 people have contracted the coronavirus in Brazil, with 24,512 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Carissa Etienne, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, said on Tuesday that more than 2.4 million coronavirus cases and over 143,000 deaths had made the Americas the new epicenter of the pandemic.

She said the PAHO was "particularly concerned" about a recent surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Brazil, warning the broader region that: "Now is the time to stay strong, remain vigilant and aggressively implement proven public health measures."

However, Brazil's Bolsonaro, an ideological ally of President Donald Trump, has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, dismissing it as a "little flu" and condemning state governors for imposing confinement measures that are causing job losses.

"Having failed to unite Brazilians in the face of (a) pandemic, Bolsonaro and his government could be the first to be toppled by it," Robert Muggah, director of the Igarapé Institute, a think tank based in Rio de Janeiro, told CNBC via video call.

Muggah said there were at least three ways Bolsonaro could be ousted before the country's next presidential election in 2022, citing impeachment proceedings (including an allegation he poses a threat to public health), conviction by the Supreme Court for common crimes, or ejection by the national electoral tribunal for alleged misconduct during the 2018 campaign.

"It is tempting to say that he is making outrageous statements to deflect attention from his criminal behavior. But that would be over-estimating the man," Muggah continued. "Crises such as this one demand focused, competent leadership. Bolsonaro is incapable of this, and the longer he remains in power, the more Brazilians will die," he added.

A government spokesperson did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.