Coronavirus live updates: Brazil outbreak threatens Bolsonaro; vaccine a '2021 event,' former FDA chief says

Global deaths due to Covid-19 surpassed 350,000 as U.S. deaths near 100,000 and states push forward with reopening plans. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that most of the state's barbershops and hair salons can reopen with modifications. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state is moving into phase two of its reopening plan, which will allow gyms and bars to reopen with casinos slated to reopen on June 4.
7:17 a.m. ET — Widespread availability of a vaccine for the general public probably won't arrive before 2021, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.
"We might have it available in the fall for emergency use authorization for certain populations and we'll certainly have the doses by the end of the year," he said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I just don't think we'll have the data to support widespread inoculation at that point."
The space of companies vying to produce a successful vaccine is increasingly crowded. It includes large and small drugmakers and biotech companies, such as Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and Novavax. —Will Feuer
7:10 a.m. ET — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing an intensifying political crisis over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with the South American country recording more new Covid-19 infections over the last week than any other period since the epidemic began.
It comes shortly after the country confirmed it had reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.
Analysts told CNBC that growing pressure on the right-wing premier, an ideological ally of President Donald Trump, could make him and his government the first to be toppled by the global public health crisis. —Sam Meredith
