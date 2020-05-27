Coronavirus live updates: Brazil outbreak threatens Bolsonaro; vaccine a '2021 event,' former FDA chief says

Global deaths due to Covid-19 surpassed 350,000 as U.S. deaths near 100,000 and states push forward with reopening plans. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that most of the state's barbershops and hair salons can reopen with modifications. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state is moving into phase two of its reopening plan, which will allow gyms and bars to reopen with casinos slated to reopen on June 4. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 5.61 million

Global deaths: At least 350,958

U.S. cases: More than 1.68 million

U.S. deaths: At least 98,929 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

A vaccine for the general public is a '2021 event'

7:17 a.m. ET — Widespread availability of a vaccine for the general public probably won't arrive before 2021, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. "We might have it available in the fall for emergency use authorization for certain populations and we'll certainly have the doses by the end of the year," he said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I just don't think we'll have the data to support widespread inoculation at that point." The space of companies vying to produce a successful vaccine is increasingly crowded. It includes large and small drugmakers and biotech companies, such as Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck and Novavax. —Will Feuer Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina.

Virus could topple Brazil's Bolsonaro, analysts say

The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro appears on the ramp of the Planalto Palace to wave to his supporters amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Planalto Palace on May 15, 2020 in Brasilia. Andressa Anholete | Getty Images