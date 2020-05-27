What to watch today: Dow set to soar after Tuesday's strong gain as more states reopen

BY THE NUMBERS

Amazon (AMZN) is in advanced talks to buy Zoox, according to The Wall Street Journal. Zoox is a developer of technology for self-driving taxis that can be summoned by phone. Walmart (WMT) struck a deal with second-hand apparel seller ThredUp, allowing customers to browse ThredUp offerings on its website and get free shipping if they spend $35 or more. Sanofi (SNY) will raise more than $11 billion from its sale of shares in U.S. partner Regeneron (REGN), selling 21.6 million shares at $515 per share. The French drugmaker could wind up raising $11.7 billion if underwriters exercise an option to buy 1.2 million addition Regeneron shares.

