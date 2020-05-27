'Bold' investors cash in on volatile markets — here's how you can become one

Volatile markets can strike fear into any investor.

However, Ken Hevert, a senior vice president at Fidelity Investments, said that people appear to be handling the coronavirus downturn with less panic than the financial crisis of 2008.

"We've seen actually like a 50% reduction in people selling out of their investments this time around versus 2008," Hevert said. He said a key reason is that many of those investors have a plan they trust.

Not cashing out allows investors to recover and eventually grow their portfolios, according to Hevert.

Some people, on the other hand, use downturns as a chance to take advantage of cheaper prices. Hevert is already seeing evidence of a specific subset of people who are cashing in on the current market. He calls them "bold investors."

Check out this video to see two other types of investors, and to learn more about the strategy you need to be a bold investor.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.