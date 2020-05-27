La dolce vita? Italians embrace their freedom but crowded beaches and nightlife worry officials

The Italian national aerobatic team, the Frecce Tricolore, flies over the Piazza Duomo of Milan on May 25, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Restaurants, bars, cafes, hairdressers and other shops have reopened, subject to social distancing measures, after more than two months of a nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Italians are embracing their freedom from a strict coronavirus lockdown by heading to the country's beaches and piazzas, but officials are warning that too little thought is being paid to the danger of a second wave of infections.

Footage broadcast on Italian TV at the weekend showed young Italians partying and drinking in groups in both northern and southern Italy. The so-called "movida," or nightlife, has prompted Italy's authorities to warn citizens that they risk the coronavirus crisis returning if they don't behave more cautiously.

Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia told La Stampa newspaper Monday that the government will not open up travel between Italian regions, expected as part of its "Phase Two" lifting of lockdown restrictions and due to take place on June 2, if mass social gatherings continue.

"Be careful, if it goes on like this we won't be able to reopen regions," he told the newspaper. "I understand the young people, but we cannot cancel the efforts (made): at the end of the week the government will evaluate the situation based on the number of infections."

"We must not forget that we are still facing Covid-19 and so those who fuel a movida are betraying the sacrifices made by millions of Italians," he warned.

The green light to socialize last weekend was a breath of fresh air for Italians who have endured more than two months of strict lockdown rules, told to stay at home unless they had to go out for essentials such as food and medicine. As of May 18, bars, restaurants and museums were allowed to reopen, as well as shops, hairdressers and beaches.

Beaches were a popular destination for many Italians making the most of the good weather, with some coastal towns, like Castiglione della Pescaia, noted for how busy they were at the weekend. Lorenzo, who works at Bar La Fronte in the Tuscan coastal resort, told CNBC that his bar was busy but that most customers were respecting social distancing rules.

"This last weekend there were a lot of people everywhere, on the beaches, in the parks, in the streets of the center ... and also in the nightlife clubs like ours," he told CNBC Tuesday. "People had respect for (social) distances except in a few cases."

But Lorenzo said he believed it would be "impossible" to maintain social distances during the summer season, "when the country is really full and not only in terms of nightlife, but also on the beach and streets, the seafront etc, which are crowded in summer, like all seaside resorts."

Having witnessed crowds gathered at the weekend, some Italians shared their concerns over the apparent lack of social distancing on Twitter, especially given Italy's experience of the virus that has led to the deaths of almost 33,000 people.