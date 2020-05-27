Restaurant bookings data show U.S. economy is starting to revive after Covid closures

Linda Silvetti serves Bart Whitehead as the Floridian restaurant opens on May 18, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

New data on the pace of restaurant reservations show that the national decline in bookings is starting to slow, a development that could suggest that the food service industry and the broader U.S. economy may have already endured the worst of the Covid-19 outbreak. Though statistics provided by online reservation platform OpenTable for May 26 show that the number of seated diners at its participating restaurants nationwide is down an eye-popping 40% compared to this time last year, that is still far better than the 100% slide observed as recently as earlier this month and throughout April.

The comeback in OpenTable reservations isn't spread evenly across the country, however, as each state takes a different tact in reopening portions of their economies. States including Alabama, Arizona and Nebraska, which have approved restaurants to reopen with restrictions, are seeing year-over-year positive growth in bookings on OpenTable. Reservations in other states like New York and New Jersey that have been harder hit by the virus and introduced stricter business closures to slow the spread of the disease are still down 100% compared to this time last year.