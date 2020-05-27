SpaceX and NASA postpone historic astronaut launch due to bad weather

The Space X Demo-2 Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule (far left), lies horizontal at Launch Pad 39-A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

The SpaceX launch director decided about 20 minutes before launch time to postpone Crew Dragon's Demo-2 mission due to weather concerns.

Officials canceled Wednesday's launch out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the capsule and crew and recent severe weather developments off the coast of South Carolina. The rescheduled launch is set for Saturday, May 30.

In a tweet, NASA said, "we are not going to launch today."

"Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing," the space administration wrote. "Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22pm ET."

SpaceX said in a similar tweet that it is delaying the launch due to "unfavorable" conditions.

