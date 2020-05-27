Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Investing in Space

SpaceX crew launch live updates: Astronauts suiting up, weather may delay liftoff

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
NASA astronaut Doug Hurley puts on his SpaceX spacesuit during a rehearsal for the Demo-2 launch.
NASA

SpaceX is moving ahead with its Demo-2 crewed launch on Wednesday, even as stormy weather threatens to postpone the mission. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 4:33 p.m. ET. You can read a full overview of the mission here.

This is a live blog. Please refresh the page to see updates.

1:00 pm: President Trump boards Air Force One, headed to Florida watch the launch

12:55 pm: Elon Musk and NASA chief Jim Bridenstine talking to the astronauts

12:42 pm: Astronauts putting on SpaceX spacesuits

NASA

12:20 pm: NASA TV and SpaceX begin webcast

The agency and space company are together hosting nearly 24 hours of coverage of the first portion of the mission, from about four hours before launch until the spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday.

10:20 am: NASA chief says they are closely watching a tropical storm off South Carolina

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told CNBC that the agency is closely monitoring a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean. This may affect whether the launch happens because its path takes it out over the ocean. A mid-launch abort would see the spacecraft splash down, so the sea can't be too rough. Bridenstine added that the tropical storm "might actually be helpful," however, as the sea behind it may become more calm as the storm moves inland.

8:08 am: Scattered thunderstorms rolling through NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.