SpaceX crew launch live updates: Astronauts suiting up, weather may delay liftoff

SpaceX is moving ahead with its Demo-2 crewed launch on Wednesday, even as stormy weather threatens to postpone the mission. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 4:33 p.m. ET. You can read a full overview of the mission here.
This is a live blog. Please refresh the page to see updates.
The agency and space company are together hosting nearly 24 hours of coverage of the first portion of the mission, from about four hours before launch until the spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told CNBC that the agency is closely monitoring a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean. This may affect whether the launch happens because its path takes it out over the ocean. A mid-launch abort would see the spacecraft splash down, so the sea can't be too rough. Bridenstine added that the tropical storm "might actually be helpful," however, as the sea behind it may become more calm as the storm moves inland.
