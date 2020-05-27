SpaceX crew launch live updates: Astronauts suiting up, weather may delay liftoff

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley puts on his SpaceX spacesuit during a rehearsal for the Demo-2 launch.

SpaceX is moving ahead with its Demo-2 crewed launch on Wednesday, even as stormy weather threatens to postpone the mission. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 4:33 p.m. ET. You can read a full overview of the mission here.

