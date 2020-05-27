Your stimulus check could be taken to pay past debts. One proposal could change that

Your $1,200 stimulus check could have been garnished if you owe past debts.

A group of senators is looking to put a stop to that.

But because millions of stimulus checks have already gone out, it could be too late for some.

Congress authorized the one-time payments when it passed the $2 trillion CARES Act in March.

The payments – up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 for children under 17 – are aimed at helping low- to middle-income families curb the effects of the economic crisis prompted by the coronavirus.

The CARES Act protects people who owe past debts to federal or state governments from having their stimulus checks reduced. But the same protection does not apply to private debt collectors.

More from Personal Finance:

What Social Security beneficiaries need to know about stimulus checks

How long it could take before a second stimulus check is in your hands

New stimulus relief bill includes second round of $1,200 checks

Last week, senators from both sides of the aisle proposed a new bill to put a stop to that. That includes Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

The senators' proposal includes changes to help protect the stimulus money. One way it would do that is by having the Treasury Department encode direct deposit payments so that banks can readily identify them and protect them from debt collection. In addition, the bill would also protect checks and other payments by giving individuals the ability to request that their banks prevent creditors from taking them.

The bill applies specifically to CARES Act payments. But because more than 152 million of those checks have already gone out, individuals who are behind on their debts could already have had their money taken.

Still, the the bill drew praise from the National Consumer Law Center because it could help if additional stimulus payments go out, said Lauren Saunders, an associate director at the non-profit organization.