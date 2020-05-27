Survey finds 36% of parents have taken from college funds to cover coronavirus costs

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the physical and financial health of families around the world.

In the United States, nearly 100,000 people have died and 38.6 million Americans have lost their jobs because of Covid-19.

And as costs — such as the price of groceries — continue to rise, family budgets are being impacted.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 parents with children under the age of 18 conducted by online loan marketplace LendingTree, 56% of parents have gone into debt due to coronavirus-related circumstances. Overall, roughly 40% added credit card debt, and 15% took out a personal loan.

Additionally, 36% of parents said they had tapped their child's college fund to help cover expenses due to the financial strain caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. Another 15% of parents answered that they did not have a college fund for their kids.

"The goal of our survey was to find out how this pandemic is affecting parents in a financial sense and the results were pretty shocking," says Erika Giovanetti, who oversaw the survey. "Since this pandemic first started, one of the groups that have been really affected is parents and their young children. In addition to parents having to be teachers and caregivers and also work at the same time, they also have to worry about how they're going to afford to make distance learning happen."

Schools have been forced to close their doors and move classes online, but parents have been forced to facilitate this often expensive transition.