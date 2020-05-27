New college graduates might not have to pay their student loans for three years

A House bill with bipartisan support would allow 2020 college graduates to postpone their student loan payments for three years without interest accruing.

Meanwhile, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has introduced legislation in the Senate that would do the same.

"Students graduating from college this year are suddenly facing significant hurdles entering the workforce," Romney said in a statement, adding that it would ease the burden on students to allow them "to defer their payments until the economy regains normalcy."

Between the wounds to the economy inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and a growing sense that there's something broken with how the U.S. finances higher education, plans to deliver relief to borrowers are mounting.

More from Personal Finance:

Stashing cash? Savings interest rates sink

How to make your money work harder in the coronavirus crash

These banks are offering coronavirus financial aid

Nearly 45 million Americans hold student loans. Average debt at graduation is currently around $30,000, up from $10,000 in the early 1990s. Repayment is a challenge for many: Every day, 3,000 borrowers default.

More than half of Americans say student debt is "a major problem" for the country, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

The U.S. Department of Education already has said that due to the public health crisis, federal student loan borrowers don't need to make payments on their loans until at least October. And during that time, no interest will accrue.

House Democrats, in their $3 trillion HEROES Act, are pushing to extend that break for another year, until Sept. 30, 2021.