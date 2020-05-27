Traders are watching these stocks as an early indicator of how the economy reopening is going

A container delivery truck heads for one of the terminals at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California.

Certain stocks are rallying on the belief that the economy will spring back from the deepest and swiftest contraction ever, and virtually no sector is at the heart of that comeback more than trucking.

Trucking stocks, a possible leading indicator, have been rallying hard. They went into low gear ahead of the broader market in March, with some hitting their lows in the weeks before the market bottom on March 23.

"Our broader cyclical view of transports is unchanged: we have viewed 2020 as a likely cyclical trough for the group, a critical cyclical catalyst for domestic US freight transports," wrote Baird analysts. "The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly added incremental demand risk to the group during 2020, but historically speaking, quality freight transports tend to outperform during periods of U.S. recession."