Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 363,800 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo met with President Donald Trump in Washington earlier on Wednesday to discuss the state's coronavirus response and plans to jump-start the economy. Cuomo has reported that New York will experience a multibillion-dollar revenue shortfall as it continues to combat the coronavirus.

Even as New York begins its phased reopening, Cuomo said Tuesday that the state's economy is not going to "just bounce back." He said that the state has lost thousands of small businesses who will likely not reopen their doors once restrictions are lifted.

"You're going to see pain in this new economy, and let's start to dissipate that, and let's start to deal with that now," he said speaking at the New York Stock Exchange.

The coronavirus has infected more than 5.6 million people across the globe and almost 1.7 million people in the U.S.

